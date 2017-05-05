McAuliffe blasts GOP for celebrating health care bill

Story highlights "They're having a big beer party celebrating what they did," McAuliffe said

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it faces daunting challenges

(CNN) The Democratic governor of Virginia tore into Republicans Friday for "celebrating" the passage of a health care bill, saying sick Americans will die if it becomes law.

"They're having a big beer party celebrating what they did," Gov. Terry McAuliffe told CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday on "New Day." "People are going to lose lives. People are going to lose health coverage and they think this is a party? They think this is fun?"

"These are real people and real numbers and unfortunately the rhetoric of political campaigning has come in and it will do grave danger to the country," he said.

The House voted Thursday to dismantle the pillars of the Affordable Care Act and make sweeping changes to the nation's health care system. President Donald Trump hosted GOP House members at the White House following the passage of the Republican bill, which would repeal major portions of President Barack Obama's landmark legislation.

The bill now heads to the Senate where it faces daunting challenges because of the same ideological splits between conservative and moderate Republicans that nearly killed it in the House.

