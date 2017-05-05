State Dept. account retweets, then deletes, tweet about Ivanka Trump book

Story highlights Ivanka Trump's personal account tweeted about her new book

A State Department account retweeted, then deleted, the tweet

(CNN) An official State Department Twitter account retweeted a tweet promoting Ivanka Trump's new book, "Women Who Work," raising ethics questions. It has since been deleted.

"Thank you to my beautiful sisters for the support of my #WomenWhoWorkBook!" Ivanka Trump wrote in the initial tweet from her personal account, alongside photos of Tiffany and Lara Trump posing with the book.

It was retweeted by the @GenderAtState account, which is run by the Office of Global Women's Issues , a policy office within the State Department focused on women's rights and empowerment through foreign policy.

CNN reached out to the State Department and a spokesperson declined to comment.

The retweet comes less than two weeks after the State Department removed a blog post that touted President Donald Trump's personally owned private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. The post was available to all embassies through Share America, a State Department program for US embassies.

