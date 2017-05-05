Story highlights "I ask does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test," Sen. Bill Cassidy says

(CNN) Sen. Bill Cassidy on Friday set a new standard for measuring health care, coining what he called "the Jimmy Kimmel test."

The Louisiana Republican cited Kimmel's passionate monologue on health care when responding to a question from CNN's John Berman on whether he could "support a bill that allows insurance companies to cap their payouts to customers."

"I ask does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test," said Cassidy, who is also a physician. "Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life ... even if they go over a certain amount?"

Cassidy said, "So simple answer: I want to make sure folks get the care they need."

The senator's remarks follow the late-night talk show host 's emotional plea Monday for affordable health care after revealing his newborn son had a serious heart defect. Kimmel defended Obamacare, explaining that children born with congenital heart issues such as his son's could be turned down for health insurance before the law's passage because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition. He said health care should not be a partisan issue and urged Americans to hold elected officials accountable for health care issues.