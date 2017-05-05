Breaking News

Meet the 13 men crafting the Senate GOP health care bill

By Lauren Fox, Ted Barrett and Dana Bash, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Fri May 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cassidy: Health bill should pass Kimmel test
Cassidy: Health bill should pass Kimmel test

    JUST WATCHED

    Cassidy: Health bill should pass Kimmel test

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cassidy: Health bill should pass Kimmel test 01:12

Story highlights

  • 13 men make up the group of GOP senators who will craft the Senate health care bill
  • The House passed the legislation Thursday

Washington (CNN)Just hours after House Republicans managed to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Senate is signaling it will write its own proposal -- announcing a group of 13 Republican members who will be responsible for crafting the Senate's plan.

All are male.
The 7 Republican Senators to watch on the health care bill
The 7 Republican Senators to watch on the health care bill
Senators in the group include Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Health and Education Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, and conservatives Ted Cruz and Mike Lee.
    The announcement of the health care working group is yet another signal that the bill passed out of the House is merely a starting point for Senate Republicans who have been saying for months that they had serious concerns about the House's efforts to repeal Obamacare ranging from how the House bill dealt with Medicaid to how it handled people with pre-existing conditions.
    About that Rose Garden health care photo with all the white guys....
    About that Rose Garden health care photo with all the white guys....
    Even as the legislation was passing on the House floor, Senate Republicans were admonishing the House's efforts.
    Read More
    "A bill -- finalized yesterday, has not been scored, amendments not allowed, and 3 hours final debate -- should be viewed with caution," tweeted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
    Here are the group of 13 Republicans who will work to build the Senate's bill:
    Members of Senate leadership
    Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
    Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
    Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
    Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming
    Committee chairmen
    HELP Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee
    Budget Chairman Mike Enzi of Wyoming
    Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah
    Conservatives
    Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
    Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
    Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
    Moderate-leaning
    Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado
    Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
    Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania