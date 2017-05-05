Meet the 13 men crafting the Senate GOP health care bill

Story highlights 13 men make up the group of GOP senators who will craft the Senate health care bill

The House passed the legislation Thursday

Washington (CNN) Just hours after House Republicans managed to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Senate is signaling it will write its own proposal -- announcing a group of 13 Republican members who will be responsible for crafting the Senate's plan.

All are male.

Senators in the group include Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Health and Education Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, and conservatives Ted Cruz and Mike Lee.

The announcement of the health care working group is yet another signal that the bill passed out of the House is merely a starting point for Senate Republicans who have been saying for months that they had serious concerns about the House's efforts to repeal Obamacare ranging from how the House bill dealt with Medicaid to how it handled people with pre-existing conditions.

Even as the legislation was passing on the House floor, Senate Republicans were admonishing the House's efforts.

