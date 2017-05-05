Deputy press secretary substitutes for Spicer

Story highlights Spicer has to fulfill his Navy reservist duty at the Pentagon

Friday will be the first time a press aide other than Spicer steps to the briefing room podium while cameras roll

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer won't be at the podium Friday, but he doesn't have the day off.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump's deputy White House press secretary, will do her first on-camera briefing with the White House press corps Friday while Spicer fulfills his Navy reservist duty at the Pentagon.

Sanders has briefed reporters off-camera, but Friday will be the first time a press aide other than Spicer steps behind the White House briefing room podium while cameras roll.

Trump is not in Washington on Friday, making a full-fledged White House briefing unorthodox. The President, after headlining an event with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York, will spend the weekend at his home at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Spicer, who holds the rank of commander, joined the Navy Reserve in 1999 as a public affairs officer. He received a master's degree in 2012 from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, his home state.

