Story highlights GOP measure "imposes an undue burden on women's constitutional rights," NY attorney general says

He says he's planning a lawsuit if the House-passed legislation becomes law

(CNN) One day after President Donald Trump celebrated the first successful phase of his quest to rewrite American health care policy, opposing forces have begun to formulate their resistance plans.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a longtime critic of his fellow Empire State resident, tells Erin Burnett he's planning a lawsuit should the legislation be signed into law.

"If they pass the bill in the form the House passed it, it is unconstitutional," he said on Friday's edition CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Calling it "bad public policy" that will ultimately "cost millions of people health care," Schneiderman takes particular issue with the impact the bill will have on women.

"This is an effort to cut off funding for breast cancer screenings, education on sexual-transmitted disease," he noted, adding that "it imposes an undue burden on women's constitutional rights."

