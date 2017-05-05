These GOP congressmen voted for the health care bill -- but didn't read it

Story highlights "I attempted to read the entire bill," Sanford said

The admissions echo criticism levied against Democrats when Obamacare was passed

(CNN) At least three House Republicans who voted Thursday to pass their party's health care bill have admitted to not thoroughly reading the legislation.

The admissions echo criticism levied against Democrats when the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed seven years ago. The landmark legislation, which squeaked by in the House after several failed efforts, now moves on to the Senate, where it faces daunting challenges because of the same ideological splits between conservative and moderate Republicans that nearly killed it in the House.

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, who has criticized the legislation, said he attempted to read the entire bill but failed to get through some of the details.

"I wouldn't say -- yes," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Friday on "New Day." "I turned through every page. As to whether or not I got through some of the details on some of the pages, no. But, yes, I attempted to read the entire bill."

Sanford said because he was mostly concerned with the amendments to the bill, he paid the most attention to those pages. But he depended on his staff for most of the bill.

Read More