Mark Green withdraws his nomination for Army secretary

Philip Bilden, Trump's pick to be Navy secretary, also withdrew his name

(CNN) President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary announced Friday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration.

"It is with deep regret today I am withdrawing my nomination to be the Secretary of the Army," Mark Green said in a statement.

The decision by Green, Trump's second pick for the post, came after his nomination ran into trouble following a backlash after past controversial statements on LGBT issues, Islam and evolution were revealed.

Green explained his decision to pull out from a military leadership position in the wake of this controversy.

"To meet these challenges, there should be no distractions. And unfortunately due to false and misleading attacks against me, this nomination has become a distraction," he said in his statement.

