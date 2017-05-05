Mark Green withdraws his nomination for Army secretary

Story highlights The President's first pick for Army secretary, billionaire Vincent Viola, withdrew over business complications

Philip Bilden, Trump's pick to be Navy secretary, also withdrew his name

(CNN) President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary announced Friday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration.

"It is with deep regret today I am withdrawing my nomination to be the Secretary of the Army," Mark Green said in a statement.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the nomination was in serious jeopardy, and he could be withdrawing as soon as this week, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The decision by Green, Trump's second pick for the post, came after his nomination ran into trouble following a backlash after past controversial statements on LGBT issues, Islam and evolution were revealed.

Both the White House and Pentagon had told reporters earlier Friday there was nothing to announce regarding Green's nomination.

