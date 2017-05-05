JFK's grandson gives rare live interview

Schlossberg recently graduated from Yale University and will soon attend Harvard Law School. On Sunday, he and his mother, former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, will award Obama with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Schlossberg said he was inspired by Obama's 2008 campaign and his work on issues like health care and climate change.

"I was inspired by President Obama's vision for America and all the promises that he laid out for our country, and this award really recognizes that he made tough choices over the last eight years to execute on that vision, to give people health care, to get serious about climate change and to reach out to international partners and really improve America's standing in the world -- and that takes political courage," he said.