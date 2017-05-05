Washington (CNN) Days before his swearing in, President-elect Donald Trump made a bold promise on his plans for health care reform.

That was before House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday at the urging of now-President Trump -- sending a bill that doesn't come close to keeping his promise of "insurance for everybody."

But that's not the only promise Trump has made on health care that isn't matching up with the reality of the bill Trump helped push through the House. In many ways, the AHCA falls way short of Trump's grandiose promises.

Here are some other promises Trump made on health care:

Premiums and deductibles will drop

Even after the House passed his health care bill, Trump promised it would lead to lower premiums and deductibles.

"Yes, premiums will be coming down. Yes, deductibles will be coming down," Trump said during a victory briefing in the Rose Garden.

It's a promise Trump made repeatedly during the campaign and in his time in office -- making similar statements last weekend during an interview with CBS and at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The problem: The Congressional Budget Office estimated -- based on an earlier draft of the health legislation -- that premiums would rise by 15% to 20% in the first two years before beginning to drop in 2020. Premiums would only drop to levels 10% lower than under Obamacare in 2026, according to the CBO's estimate of the original bill. House Republicans voted to approve the bill before the CBO could conduct a review of the latest version of the bill.

The CBO also estimated that deductibles "would tend to be higher" than under Obamacare.

Preexisting conditions protected

Trump promised during the campaign to keep intact two of the most popular Obamacare provisions.

He promised individuals under 26 could remain on their parents' health insurance. They will still be able to if the current bill becomes law.

But it's his promise of protections for individuals with preexisting conditions that is a lot murkier.

As recently as Saturday, Trump promised: "Preexisting conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said it has to be."

He added that the House bill "guarantees" coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions.

But the final version of the House bill added a major caveat: Allowing states to waive some protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Those states would need to set up high-risk pools to help lower the cost of insurance for individuals with pre-existing conditions, but experts say the system would likely lead to higher costs and less coverage for many of those individuals.

No cuts to Medicaid

Trump promised several times during the campaign not to make any cuts to Medicare or Medicaid.

"I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me," he said, referring to then-2016 rival, Mike Huckabee.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

The bill passed by the House doesn't make any cuts to Medicare, but it does call for about $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid by phasing out an expansion of the program under Obamacare and restructuring the program.

Coverage for all

Before his promise earlier this year to "have insurance for everybody" as a part of health care reform, Trump signaled early in his campaign that his goal was to ensure health care coverage for all.

"Everybody's got to be covered," Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in September 2015. "I am going to take care of everybody."

But the House bill as it was first introduced would leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026 than if Obamacare remained law.