Why aren't women riding for roses at the Kentucky Derby?

Story highlights Paul von Hippel, Katherine Keyes, and Caroline Rutherford: Racing needs to fix its gender problem

Putting more women in the saddle could address several of the sport's chronic problems, they say

Paul von Hippel is an Associate Professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas, Austin. Katherine Keyes and Caroline Rutherford are at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, where Keyes is an Associate Professor and Rutherford is a data analyst. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) No women will ride in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. That isn't unusual. Old race result charts (which are like box scores) show that since 1970, when Diane Crump became the first woman to start the Derby, only five other women have passed through the starting gate -- alongside 301 men. Since 2004, only one woman, Rosie Napravnik, has started any Triple Crown race -- and Napravnik retired three years ago.

We're so used to seeing male jockeys that the dearth of women almost seems normal. But it's actually bizarre. Recreational riding is much more popular among women than among men, and professional jockeys must maintain weights that are much more typical for women than for men. How is it possible that male jockeys outnumber female jockeys by 7 to 1 -- by 50 to 1 in top races? It might be the most lopsided example of workplace gender discrimination in the country.

Racing needs to fix its gender problem, and not just because it's unfair. Putting more women in the saddle could address several of the sport's chronic problems -- including dwindling audiences, stagnant performance, and an epidemic of eating disorders and substance abuse among the sport's underweight men.

A troubled history

Thoroughbred racing has a long history of gender discrimination. In October 1969, Kathy Kusner, an Olympic equestrian, had to sue the Maryland Racing Commission to get a jockey's license. Over the next two months, male jockeys boycotted Churchill Downs and Tropical Park to protest the entry of a new "jockette" named Penny Ann Early. Jockey Bill Hartack, a five-time Kentucky Derby winner, opposed the boycotts. "I won't stop (women) from trying (to race)," Hartack wrote in Life magazine. "Hey, maybe a couple of them will make it. The rest (will) find out how hard it is and they'll give up ... because a female cannot compete against a male doing anything." Diane Crump described her Derby appearance to CNN in a 2012 interview. "The hecklers were yelling: 'Go back to the kitchen and cook dinner," she said. "That was the mentality at the time."