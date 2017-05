The battle to end Obamacare is just getting started

Lanhee J. Chen is the David and Diane Steffy research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He was the policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and was a senior aide at the US Department of Health and Human Services during the George W. Bush administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is just getting started.

There are at least three key policy issues that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Trump administration will need to address to get the consensus necessary among Republicans to pass a bill through the upper chamber. These are difficult issues to resolve, but the GOP has little choice but to act, given the promises the party has made for seven years about getting rid of Obamacare and replacing it with more market-driven reforms.

First, Medicaid reform will be a sticking point. The AHCA fundamentally changes Medicaid from an open-ended entitlement program , where the federal government is on the hook for a theoretically limitless amount of spending, to one where it spends a fixed and predictable amount of money per year. This change could be particularly problematic for states that chose to accept Obamacare's Medicaid expansion , which extended eligibility to anyone making less than 138% of the federal poverty level (about $16,000 a year in 2017). The challenge is that these states aren't all governed by Democrats -- 11 GOP governors, including John Kasich and Chris Christie, took Obamacare's Medicaid expansion. Republican senators from these states are concerned about how the transition will affect Medicaid coverage and will therefore be looking for a gentler transition from the current financing system to the new one proposed by the AHCA.

JUST WATCHED Democrats sing 'Hey, hey, hey, goodbye' after vote Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Democrats sing 'Hey, hey, hey, goodbye' after vote 00:31

Second, there will be a debate over the nature and magnitude of assistance offered to low-income Americans for the purchase of health insurance. The AHCA includes a refundable tax credit, based on the age of the recipient, to assist in the purchase of private coverage outside the employer-sponsored system. Some analysts have complained the tax credit is too skimpy , while some conservatives have attacked the subsidy as creating yet another government entitlement. The Senate is likely to make the tax credits more, not less, generous, in an effort to help cover more people. Targeting more assistance to low-income Americans on the cusp of Medicaid eligibility will also help more of them acquire private coverage and push them away from Medicaid, which is an outcome most conservatives favor.

Read More