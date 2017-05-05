2 governors, 2 different approaches to fight opioid crisis

Story highlights Florida and Maine governors take matters into their own hands to combat opioid crisis

(CNN) Lawmakers across the country are trying various methods to combat the staggering opioid epidemic, and two states' governors are taking matters into their own hands to fight the escalating crisis.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a statewide public health emergency in response to the problem, according to a statement from his office.

By signing the executive order, Florida can immediately draw down more than $27 million in federal funds previously awarded by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Sunshine State received the funding in April as part of a two-year award totaling more than $54 million from the HHS Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, given by HHS Secretary Tom Price. Without the executive order, Florida would have had to wait until the start of the next fiscal year in July before accessing the funds.

"I know firsthand how heartbreaking substance abuse can be to a family because it impacted my own family growing up," Scott said in the statement. "The individuals struggling with drug use are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends and each tragic case leaves loved ones searching for answers and praying for help."

