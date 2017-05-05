Here's a (partial) list of all the pre-existing conditions the GOP bill may not cover
Updated 11:12 AM ET, Fri May 5, 2017
The new health care bill, the American Health Care Act, could weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions (aka a "health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts") That's an estimated 52 million adults under 65. But the term "pre-existing condition" is, itself, vague -- and every insurance company has its own lists of "declinable" or "uninsurable." Here are the health issues they considered 'pre-existing conditions' prior to Obamacare. (This list is not comprehensive.)
Acne
Acromegaly
AIDS or ARC
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Anemia (Aplastic, Cooley's, Hemolytic, Mediterranean or Sickle Cell)
Anxiety
Aortic or Mitral Valve Stenosis
Arteriosclerosis
Arteritis
Asbestosis
Asthma
Bipolar disease
Cancer
Cardiomyopathy
Cerebral Palsy (infantile)
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Cirrhosis of the Liver
Coagulation Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Cystic Fibrosis
Demyelinating Disease
Depression
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
Dialysis
Esophageal Varicosities
Friedreich's Ataxia
Hepatitis (Type B, C or Chronic)
Menstrual irregularities
Multiple Sclerosis
Muscular Dystrophy
Myasthenia Gravis
Obesity
Organ transplants
Paraplegia
Parkinson's Disease
Polycythemia Vera
Pregnancy
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Renal Failure
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Sex reassignment
Sjogren's Syndrome
Sleep apnea
Transsexualism
Tuberculosis