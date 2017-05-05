Here's a (partial) list of all the pre-existing conditions the GOP bill may not cover

The new health care bill, the American Health Care Act, could weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions (aka a "health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts") That's an estimated 52 million adults under 65. But the term "pre-existing condition" is, itself, vague -- and every insurance company has its own lists of "declinable" or "uninsurable." Here are the health issues they considered 'pre-existing conditions' prior to Obamacare. (This list is not comprehensive.)