Here's a (partial) list of all the pre-existing conditions the GOP bill may not cover

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Fri May 5, 2017

The new health care bill, the American Health Care Act, could weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions (aka a "health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts") That's an estimated 52 million adults under 65. But the term "pre-existing condition" is, itself, vague -- and every insurance company has its own lists of "declinable" or "uninsurable." Here are the health issues they considered 'pre-existing conditions' prior to Obamacare. (This list is not comprehensive.)

Acne

Acromegaly

AIDS or ARC

Alzheimer's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Anemia (Aplastic, Cooley's, Hemolytic, Mediterranean or Sickle Cell)

Anxiety

Aortic or Mitral Valve Stenosis

Arteriosclerosis

Arteritis

Asbestosis

Asthma

Bipolar disease

Cancer

Cardiomyopathy

Cerebral Palsy (infantile)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Cirrhosis of the Liver

Coagulation Defects

Congestive Heart Failure

Cystic Fibrosis

Demyelinating Disease

Depression

Dermatomyositis

Diabetes

Dialysis

Esophageal Varicosities

Friedreich's Ataxia

Hepatitis (Type B, C or Chronic)

Menstrual irregularities

Multiple Sclerosis

Muscular Dystrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Obesity

Organ transplants

Paraplegia

Parkinson's Disease

Polycythemia Vera

Pregnancy

Psoriatic Arthritis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Renal Failure

Sarcoidosis

Scleroderma

Sex reassignment

Sjogren's Syndrome

Sleep apnea

Transsexualism

Tuberculosis