Pre-existing conditions: Pregnancy, sleep apnea could make you pay more

(CNN) Millions of Americans are uncertain about their future as a new health care bill heads to the Senate.

The American Health Care Act would shake things up. It could open the door for insurers to charge sick people and pregnant women much higher premiums.

Under Obamacare, all insurers are required to charge everyone the same premium, despite their medical history. This new version of the bill would weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

What is a pre-existing condition?

An estimated 52 million of adults under 65 years have pre-existing health issues, an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

But the term itself is vague and every insurance company has their own lists of "declinable" or "uninsurable" conditions.

Do I have a pre-existing condition?

Maybe. By law, there are not set parameters, and some insurers consider these as pre-existing conditions:

Acne

Anxiety

Asthma

Bipolar disease

Depression

Menstrual irregularities

Sex reassignment

Sleep apnea

Transsexualism

The list of pre-existing conditions could be endless. Three of the largest insurers in the US -- United Healthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield -- considered a person generally "uninsurable" and could decline coverage without reviewing any medical records if an applicant had a certain health issue. Insurance companies have listed the health issues but most reserved the right to add more conditions.

Here are the health issues they called pre-existing conditions prior to Obamacare. This list is not comprehensive.

AIDS or ARC

Acromegaly

Alzheimer's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Anemia (Aplastic, Cooley's, Hemolytic, Mediterranean or Sickle Cell)

Aortic or Mitral Valve Stenosis

Arteriosclerosis

Arteritis

Asbestosis

Cancer

Cardiomyopathy

Cerebral Palsy (infantile)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Cirrhosis of the Liver

Coagulation Defects

Congestive Heart Failure

Cystic Fibrosis

Demyelinating Disease

Dermatomyositis

Diabetes

Dialysis

Esophageal Varicosities

Friedreich's Ataxia

Hepatitis (Type B, C or Chronic)

Multiple Sclerosis

Muscular Dystrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Obesity

Organ transplants

Paraplegia

Parkinson's Disease

Polycythemia Vera

Pregnancy

Psoriatic Arthritis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Renal Failure

Sarcoidosis

Scleroderma

Sjogren's Syndrome

Tuberculosis

#IAmPreExistingCondition

Many have shared on Twitter their thoughts about the new health care bill and the potential impact on their own care, using the hashtag #IAmPreExistingCondition

"I was diagnosed w Leukemia @ age 3 & have been in remission for 12 yrs but apparently I don't live the "right way" #IAmAPreexistingCondition," Eliana Espinosa wrote

Espinosa is a student at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida and visits an oncologist once a year for a checkup. But she's more concerned about her 57-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer and gets treatment through the Affordable Care Act

Critics say women could be impacted by the list more than men as insurers could consider pregnancy, endometriosis, irregular periods and breast cancer as pre-existing conditions.

"Pregnancy is a preexisting condition under #trumpcare; but no worries, erectile dysfunction is still covered," wrote Kylie Chiyoko on Twitter.

An analysis of major health insurance companies' lists of pre-existing conditions did not reference erectile dysfunction, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't qualify as an uninsurable condition.

