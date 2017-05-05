Straw draw decides UK local election result

Story highlights Straws were drawn to decide final seat on local council in Northumberland, UK

Liberal Democrat candidate won, denying Conservative Party a majority

(CNN) All eyes may be on the final round of the French presidential election this weekend, but tensions were running high in a sports hall in the north-east of England Friday.

In a tightly fought contest between the Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates for the final seat on the local council, the winner was decided by drawing straws.

The Conservative party had already won 33 of the 67 council seats and needed just one more for a majority.

But the final seat proved to be a tight battle -- and after two counts, there was just one vote difference between the two candidates.

So straws were drawn.

