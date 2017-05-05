Story highlights France is set to vote for president on Sunday

Emmanuel Macron leads in the polls

(CNN) Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has been the victim of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," after files purporting to be from the campaign were posted online via social media, his campaign said Friday.

Campaign officials said the perpetrators of the hack had mixed fake documents with authentic ones "in order to create confusion and misinformation."

The statement said that by happening near the end of the campaign, the operation is clearly meant to undermine democracy, just like during the recent presidential campaign in the United States. US intelligence officials have said the Russians meddled in the November elections, and Congress is investigating the allegations. Russia has denied any interference.

Macron, if successful in Sunday's final vote, would become the youngest president in the history of France and the nation's youngest leader since Napoleon.

His political organization, En Marche!, called the attack the latest in a series of cyber intrusions

