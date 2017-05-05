UKIP faces wipeout in Britain's local elections

Story highlights
- Early results show UKIP has lost all 30 council seats it held and has failed to win a contest
- Conservatives make gains in county council contests while Labour loses seats
London (CNN)The Eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) has suffered a collapse in support while the Conservatives have made significant gains in local elections in England, Scotland and Wales, early results indicated Friday.
The main opposition Labour Party has suffered losses in areas where it has traditionally been strong, such as south Wales, according to the Press Association news agency, while the Liberal Democrats have seen a patchy performance so far, failing to make the headway they hoped for in southwest England.
Thursday's elections for county council seats and mayoral posts are being closely scrutinized for clues to how the major parties will perform in the snap general election in five weeks' time. Campaigning is now well under way, against the backdrop of increasingly contentious debate over Brexit ahead of formal negotiations.
While the local election results are not yet complete, Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to be encouraged by her party's strong showing so far, which may suggest her gamble in calling the snap general election will pay off.
Many UKIP voters appear to have switched allegiance to the Conservative Party, which has adopted an increasingly hardline approach to Britain's exit from the European Union.
With results declared by 19 councils, UKIP had lost all 30 seats it held and failed to win a single contest. Its losses were centered in Lincolnshire, a former stronghold where party leader Paul Nuttall is standing for election on June 8, Hampshire and Essex, PA said.
UKIP deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans told Sky News that her party, which has long campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union, faces a "difficult dilemma" now that Brexit is a reality.
"We have got what we wanted, but unfortunately, we have been in a sense the victims of our own success," she said.
She warned that Britain appears to be "heading for a Conservative landslide and ... one-party states are not much fun."
UKIP's Roger Helmer, a European Parliament member, tweeted that without his party, Brexit would never have happened.
"Without UKIP, we wouldn't have had a referendum; we wouldn't have won the referendum; and the Tory Party would never have backed Brexit," he said.
With full results declared by 20 of the 88 councils holding elections -- all of those in Scotland and Wales and 34 in England -- the Conservatives had control of nine authorities, five of them gains, PA reported. Labour meanwhile had control of two councils and had lost control of two in Wales.
Elections were also held for eight regional mayoral posts in England, six of them newly created.
Counting is expected to continue into Friday.
Online market research firmYouGov warned against reading too much into the results, saying that local elections have tended to be a poor indicator of national votes.