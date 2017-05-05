UKIP faces wipeout in Britain's local elections

Story highlights Early results show UKIP has lost all 30 council seats it held and has failed to win a contest

London (CNN) The Eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) has suffered a collapse in support while the Conservatives have made significant gains in local elections in England, Scotland and Wales, early results indicated Friday.

The main opposition Labour Party has suffered losses in areas where it has traditionally been strong, such as south Wales, according to the Press Association news agency, while the Liberal Democrats have seen a patchy performance so far, failing to make the headway they hoped for in southwest England.

While the local election results are not yet complete, Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to be encouraged by her party's strong showing so far, which may suggest her gamble in calling the snap general election will pay off.

Many UKIP voters appear to have switched allegiance to the Conservative Party, which has adopted an increasingly hardline approach to Britain's exit from the European Union.

