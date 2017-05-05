(CNN) It was the first big test of Theresa May's Brexit strategy, and the British Prime Minister appears to have passed it.

The Prime Minister had spent the week locked in an escalating war of words with Brussels over negotiations for Britain's withdrawal from the EU, accusing European officials of trying to interfere in the General Election on June 8.

But her decision to pitch her country into a battle with the EU, urging voters to "give me your backing to fight for Britain" appeared to have paid off as council results came in on Friday morning.

The main opposition Labour party also suffered a hemorrhaging of support, losing more than 100 seats in England and Wales and losing control of Glasgow council in Scotland for the first time in 40 years.

Strong victory in prospect

The results suggest May is on course for a strong victory in next month's hastily called general election. In the UK, parties who gain momentum in local polls tend to improve on their position in subsequent national votes.

The landmark week began with a leaked account of a private dinner at Downing Street between May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, designed to set the scene for Brexit negotiations, appeared in a German newspaper and potrayed the Prime Minister in an distinctly unfavorable light. After initially dismissing the report as "Brussels gossip", May changed tack, warning Juncker she would be a "bloody difficult woman".

Theresa May stands with European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker at the front door of 10 Downing Street in London.

In an inflammatory statement outside Number 10 on Wednesday, the Prime Minister accused EU officials of trying to interfere in the June 8 election by leaking details of the dinner. By portraying the dispute as emblematic of a battle over Brexit between a nation united under "my team" and an EU led by meddling "Brussels bureaucrats" -- on the day before millions of UK voters went to the polls -- almost certainly boosted the Conservative vote.

May's strategy for the General Election has been to pitch herself as a "strong and stable", unifying national leader against what she calls the "coalition of chaos" led by Labour, which is divided under embattled leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour managed to hold on to some councils, in Cardiff and Doncaster, but Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, son of former party leader Neil Kinnock and tipped as a future centrist leadership candidate, said voters had left the party because it was perceived to be "hard left.".

The UKIP leader, Paul Nuttall, directly linked his party's defeat to the public dispute between the Prime Minister and European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, saying it was "particularly fortuitously timed for the Conservatives."

UK Independence Party supporters wait for the arrival of party leader Paul Nuttall in Hartlepool, England.

The Conservatives' success in the local elections suggests the Prime Minister will only ramp up the hot rhetoric against Brussels in the runup to the June 8 vote.

David Davis, the Brexit minister who was also at the dinner on April 26, said of the leak: "Clearly what was happening was the commission was trying to bully the British people -- and the British people will not be bullied, and the government will not allow them to be bullied."

Philip Cowley, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said it was clear that May would stick with her strategy. "The single most striking feature of these elections is not UKIP vote falling -- although that is clear -- but the Conservative vote rising, largely as a result of hoovering up UKIP votes throughout the country."

"To some extent that might have happened anyway, following Brexit and a sense that UKIP had achieved its main goal, but Theresa May's behavior will have removed any doubts UKIP supporters might have had that she was going to take a tough line."

Appeal for calm

Donald Tusk, the European Council President, appealed for calm on both sides on Thursday. He warned both Juncker's circle, who are blamed for being behind the leak, and the UK government that the dispute puts Brexit negotiations at risk.

JUST WATCHED Brexit: What happens after Article 50? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Brexit: What happens after Article 50? 01:29

But Tusk's plea appeared to have fallen on deaf ears on Friday when Juncker pointedly made a speech in French because "slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe".

A landslide for May will not necessarily mean plain sailing for Britain's exit from the EU. Her patriotic rhetoric will only raise the expectations of what she can deliver, and with Britain holding few bargaining chips it is likely these will fall short.