Vogue India cover lands Kendall Jenner in more trouble

New Delhi (CNN) Barely a month after Kendall Jenner appeared in a Pepsi commercial that drew such a concerted backlash that it was withdrawn, she's again at the center of controversy.

Vogue India has been blasted online for its decision to feature Jenner, a white American, instead of an Indian model on the cover of its 10th anniversary issue.

Many people have said it's yet another example of a missed opportunity to celebrate women of color.

A spokeswoman for Vogue declined to comment on the controversy. Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A post by Vogue announcing the cover has attracted hundreds of negative comments, many of them expressing disappointment that the magazine did not hire a local model.

