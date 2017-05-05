'Scandal's' 'Nasty woman' speech a hit

Story highlights Washington as Pope talked about a "nasty woman"

(CNN) Olivia Pope knows a thing or two about being a "nasty woman."

Thursday night's episode of the hit ABC drama "Scandal" included the character of Pope giving a speech about women in power.

This season has found a woman as President-Elect of the United States. But former first lady turned commander-in-chief Mellie Grant (played by actress Bellamy Young) needed a pep talk this week.

Enter Pope (played by Kerry Washington), who is known for being the ultimate fixer.

"They almost handed this job to a man who had been in prison," Pope said to grant. "Why? Because a woman in power is a nasty woman."