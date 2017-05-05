'Risk' paints 'messy' portrait of Julian Assange

(CNN) "Citizenfour" director Laura Poitras and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sound like a tantalizing documentary combination. Yet Poitras' long-gestating and evolving "Risk" invites almost as many questions as it answers, providing insight into Assange's eccentricities but shedding little light on the most pressing issues that currently surround him.

Part of that has to do with the structure of the film, which has been revised since playing at the Cannes film festival last May and will be updated again prior to its premiere this summer on Showtime. It's getting a theatrical run now, although given how the story keeps changing, still feels like a work in progress.

As Poitras noted at a screening last month, she is once again "very much part of the story." That includes reading her "production journal" notes into the narrative, at one point noting, "Sometimes, I can't believe what Julian allows me to film." Later, she concedes that the sexual-assault allegations against Assange are changing the film she started to make.

Poitras also discloses having had a personal relationship with Assange ally and privacy activist Jacob Appelbaum, who is not only featured in the film but has been accused of sexual assault as well. (Both men have denied the allegations.)

Poitras even includes a leaked audiotape of an FBI agent labeling her anti-American, though like a lot else here, it's an enticing tidbit that suffers from a lack of context.

