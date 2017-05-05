Breaking News

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:31 AM ET, Fri May 5, 2017

  • The couple married in 2015
  • They kept the pregnancy a secret

(CNN)Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder now have a new blood tie.

The "Twilight" star and her "Vampire Diaries" star husband announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.
The couple, who famously got engaged after six months of dating and married in 2015, appear to have kept the news under wraps for awhile.
    Somerhalder posted a photo on his Instagram account on Thursday showing him nuzzling his wife's very prominent baby bump.
    "In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," he wrote in the caption. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first."
    Read More
    The pair wanted to keep their secret as long as they could.
    "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast," Somerhalder wrote.
    Reed posted the same pic on her account and wrote an open letter to their little one.
    "I know you, but only because I feel you," she wrote. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."