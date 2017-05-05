Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting

Story highlights The couple married in 2015

(CNN) Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder now have a new blood tie.

The "Twilight" star and her "Vampire Diaries" star husband announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who famously got engaged after six months of dating and married in 2015, appear to have kept the news under wraps for awhile.

Somerhalder posted a photo on his Instagram account on Thursday showing him nuzzling his wife's very prominent baby bump.

"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," he wrote in the caption. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first."