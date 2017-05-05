Story highlights The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are Sunday

The network added new categories to highlight social justice

(CNN) Mixed in with the star sightings and Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be a bit of messaging.

In addition to adding television content to competition, the show has added two new categories for entertainment highlighting social justice issues and activism.

The films "Get Out," "Hidden Figures" and "Loving" will compete with the TV shows "Luke Cage" and "Mr. Robot" in the best fight the system category.

In the best American story category, "Black-ish," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Jane the Virgin" and "Transparent" will face off with the coming-of-age film "Moonlight," which won the Oscar for best picture.

