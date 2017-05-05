Story highlights
(CNN)Mixed in with the star sightings and Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be a bit of messaging.
In addition to adding television content to competition, the show has added two new categories for entertainment highlighting social justice issues and activism.
The films "Get Out," "Hidden Figures" and "Loving" will compete with the TV shows "Luke Cage" and "Mr. Robot" in the best fight the system category.
In the best American story category, "Black-ish," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Jane the Virgin" and "Transparent" will face off with the coming-of-age film "Moonlight," which won the Oscar for best picture.
Also a first for MTV, men, women and gender non-conforming nominees will compete alongside each other in the acting categories.
Comedian and actor Adam DeVine is the host of this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards, which air Sunday at 8 pm EST.
See below for a full list of nominees.
Movie of the Year
"Beauty and the Beast"
"The Edge of Seventeen"
"Get Out"
"Logan"
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya -- "Get Out"
Emma Watson -- "Beauty and the Beast"
Hailee Steinfeld -- "The Edge of Seventeen"
Hugh Jackman -- "Logan"
James McAvoy -- "Split"
Taraji P. Henson -- "Hidden Figures"
Show of the Year
"Atlanta"
"Game of Thrones"
"Insecure"
"Pretty Little Liars"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover -- "Atlanta"
Emilia Clarke -- "Game of Thrones"
Gina Rodriguez -- "Jane the Virgin"
Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- "The Walking Dead"
Mandy Moore -- "This Is Us"
Millie Bobby Brown -- "Stranger Things"
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome -- "Moonlight"
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens -- "Beauty and the Beast"
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard -- "Empire"
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick -- "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates"
Best Villain
Allison Williams -- "Get Out"
Demogorgon -- "Stranger Things"
Jared Leto -- "Suicide Squad"
Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- "The Walking Dead"
Wes Bentley -- "American Horror Story"
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres -- "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
John Oliver -- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
RuPaul -- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Samantha Bee -- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
Trevor Noah -- "The Daily Show"
Best Documentary
"13TH"
"I Am Not Your Negro"
"O.J.: Made in America"
"This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous"
"TIME: The Kalief Browder Story"
Best Reality Competition
"America's Got Talent"
"MasterChef Junior"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"The Bachelor"
"The Voice"
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine -- "Workaholics"
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson -- "Broad City"
Lil Rel Howery -- "Get Out"
Seth MacFarlane -- "Family Guy"
Seth Rogen -- "Sausage Party"
Will Arnett -- "The LEGO Batman Movie"
Best Hero
Felicity Jones -- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Grant Gustin -- "The Flash"
Mike Colter -- "Luke Cage"
Millie Bobby Brown -- "Stranger Things"
Stephen Amell -- "Arrow"
Taraji P. Henson -- "Hidden Figures"
Tearjerker
"Game of Thrones" -- Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
"Grey's Anatomy" -- Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)
"Me Before You" -- Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
"Moonlight" -- Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
"This Is Us" -- Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton -- "The Voice"
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery -- "Get Out"
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield -- "Atlanta"
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen -- "Logan"
Josh Gad and Luke Evans -- "Beauty and the Beast"
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg -- "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party"
Best American Story
"Black-ish"
"Fresh Off the Boat"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Moonlight"
"Transparent"
Best Fight Against the System
"Get Out"
"Hidden Figures"
"Loving"
"Luke Cage"
"Mr. Robot"