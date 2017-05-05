Liam Neeson 'taken' by free food offer

Story highlights Neeson got his food to go

(CNN) If you are a free sandwich, Liam Neeson will look for you, he will find you and he will eat you.

The actor who is famous for a "very particular set of skills" put them to work recently after a restaurant in New Westminster, Canada displayed a sandwich board sign reading "Liam Neeson eats here for free."

The Big Star Sandwich Company had heard the 64-year-old actor was in town filming "Hard Powder," a movie about a snowplow driver looking to avenge his son's death in the hands of drug dealers.

The sandwich solicitation worked and a few hours later the star showed up, reportedly asking in his famous gruff voice "Where's my sandwich?"

Alex Johrden, spokesman for the eatery, told the CBC the actor posed for a few photos and took his food to go. One of the photos was posted on the Big Star Sandwich Company's Instagram page on Wednesday and has since amassed over 3,200 likes.

