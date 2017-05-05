Breaking News

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' headed to Broadway

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:15 PM ET, Fri May 5, 2017

  • The play set an awards record in London
  • Broadway theater is getting a new look for production

(CNN)That hot "Harry Potter" play is flying across the pond.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is coming to North America via Broadway.
According to the "Cursed Child" site, the play is set to open in April next year at New York's Lyric Theatre.
    Based on an original story by "Potter" author J.K. Rowling, along with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the play has been a hit in London where last month it won a record nine awards at the UK's equivalent of the Tony Awards.
    The two-part West End production took home Olivier Awards for best director, best new play, best actor for Jamie Parker, best actor and actress in a supporting role for Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni, best set design, best costume design, best sound design and best lighting design.
    "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" imagines the characters of Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults, now with children headed to Hogwarts.
    The Lyric is getting a whole new look in preparation for the U.S. debut of the play.
    Information on tickets, the performance schedule, casting choices and more details are expected to be announced in the coming months.