"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has taken on those who have body shamed her for everything from the size of her breasts to how she dresses.
Story highlights

  • Winter dressed differently from her cast at an event
  • She has stood up to those trolling her look

(CNN)When are people going to learn not to come for Ariel Winter?

The "Modern Family" actress is once again letting folks have it for negative comments about her appearance.
Winter and some of her cast members made an appearance at the ATAS event held at Saban Media Center on Wednesday in North Hollywood, California.
    While her costars opted for more casual outfits, 19-year-old Winter went for a more revealing look with a gold mini-dress that exposed her shoulders, cleavage and included mesh panels that showed off parts of her thighs.
    Her outfit sparked a fair share of negative comments on social media, with some calling out her attempt "to look slutty."
    Winter didn't appreciate the comments.
    She posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday to express her own outrage over the criticism.
    "Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" she wrote. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

    Deflecting the haters has practically become a second job for Winter who had breast reduction surgery in 2015 after her breasts blossomed to a 32F cup size.
    After a few instances of body shaming last year she thanked those who had trolled her on social media.

    "Every time someone bullies me online, it gives me a chance to re-emphasize to my fans, and even myself, how important self-acceptance is," Winter wrote in an Instagram post last September. "Those who say such harsh things on my Instagram, thank you for this opportunity -- but the question I ask myself each time I read the mean comments is if this is how you talk to a stranger online, I can only imagine how cruelly you speak to yourself.