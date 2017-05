Story highlights Winter dressed differently from her cast at an event

She has stood up to those trolling her look

(CNN) When are people going to learn not to come for Ariel Winter?

The "Modern Family" actress is once again letting folks have it for negative comments about her appearance.

Winter and some of her cast members made an appearance at the ATAS event held at Saban Media Center on Wednesday in North Hollywood, California.

While her costars opted for more casual outfits, 19-year-old Winter went for a more revealing look with a gold mini-dress that exposed her shoulders, cleavage and included mesh panels that showed off parts of her thighs.

Our wonderful cast at the #ModernFamily FYC Event! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1z4dsACdG — Modern Family (@ModernFam) May 4, 2017

Her outfit sparked a fair share of negative comments on social media, with some calling out her attempt "to look slutty."