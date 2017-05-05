North Korea claims US 'biochemical' plot to kill Kim Jong Un

(CNN) North Korea has accused the US and South Korea of attempting to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un with a "bio-chemical substance."

In an extraordinary 1,800-word report Friday, North Korean state news agency KCNA said a "hideous terrorist group" conspired with the CIA and South Korea's Intelligence Service (IS) to "commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership" during major events including a recent military parade

The report claimed a North Korean citizen was involved in the plot, using "biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance" to target Kim.

IS did not respond to a request for comment.

CIA accused