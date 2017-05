(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- North Korea accuses the US and South Korea of trying to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un with a "bio-chemical substance."

-- One US service member was killed and two others were wounded in an attack on troops advising Somali National Army forces outside Mogadishu, defense official says.

-- US unemployment rate falls to 4.4% , the lowest rate in a decade, with 211,000 jobs added in April versus a disappointing 79,000 in March.