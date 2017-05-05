(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- North Korea accuses the US and South Korea of trying to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un with a "bio-chemical substance."
-- One US service member was killed and two others were wounded in an attack on troops advising Somali National Army forces outside Mogadishu, defense official says.
-- US unemployment rate falls to 4.4%, the lowest rate in a decade, with 211,000 jobs added in April versus a disappointing 79,000 in March.
-- While locked up, Aaron Hernandez was in 3 fights and was found in possession of a nearly 6-inch shiv, records say.
-- Two people died in the crash landing of a cargo plane in Charleston, West Virginia.
-- The percentage of younger children and teens hospitalized for suicidal thoughts or actions in the United States doubled over nearly a decade, study says.
-- Follow one woman's extraordinary journey to get clean for the birth of her baby -- and one doctor's mission to stop the opioid crisis in the womb.