Armored military vehicle runs over Venezuelan protester

This story contains graphic images.

(CNN) Sirens blared in the Altamira neighborhood of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

Anti-government protesters poured into the streets of this once bustling commercial and residential hub, their young faces obscured by tear-gas masks and bandanas. They hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at riot police who responded Wednesday to the almost daily demonstrations calling for embattled President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Police in riot gear opened fire with what appeared to be tear gas. A Molotov cocktail sparked a fire atop an armored National Guard vehicle. It backed away from the crowd. Protesters surrounded two members of the security forces.

The armored vehicle, flames spitting from its roof, plowed into the crowd. A young man, his head covered in a white rag, fell in front of the truck. A video camera captured the horror as someone in the crowd yelled, "Son of a -----!"

Armored military vehicles fighting against protesters

The truck rolled over 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne. The moment was captured on video by a journalist.

