The week in 27 photos

Updated 8:14 PM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, leave Buckingham Palace after a meeting in London on Thursday, May 4. It was announced that Prince Philip, 95, would be stepping down from public life starting in September.
US President Donald Trump looks at House Speaker Paul Ryan as they applaud the House's passage of a health care bill on Thursday, May 4. "This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it," Trump said during a celebratory White House appearance with House Republicans. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Schoolchildren in Harasta, Syria, crouch under a desk during a safety awareness class on Tuesday, May 2. Syria's civil war is now in its seventh year.
A demonstrator catches on fire during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies in Washington on Wednesday, May 3. Comey strongly defended his decision to alert Congress -- just days before the 2016 election -- about the FBI's investigation into emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's personal server. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that while the idea of impacting the election made him "mildly nauseous," he would not change what he did.
Pope Francis, left, stands by Pope Tawadros II, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, on Friday, April 28. Francis was on a two-day trip to Egypt to forge Muslim-Christian brotherhood and show solidarity with the country's persecuted Coptic Christian minority.
Visitors look at a cheetah at a zoo in Demydiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 2.
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the annual Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1.
The People's Climate March takes place in Washington on Saturday, April 29. The march, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, was a protest of Trump's environmental policies. Hundreds of sister marches took place across the United States and around the world.
Kimberly Pierson, the mother of Alton Sterling's son Na'Quincy Pierson, cries as she speaks to reporters Wednesday, May 3, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Federal prosecutors had just announced that there wasn't enough evidence to file civil-rights charges against the two Baton Rouge police officers who fatally shot Sterling in July 2016. But they said they would hand the case files over to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who will determine whether state charges are appropriate.
In this photo -- published this week by Military Review, the US Army's professional journal -- a mortar tube explodes near an Afghan soldier during a training exercise in July 2013. The photo was taken by US Army Spc. Hilda Clayton, a combat photographer who was killed in the accident along with three Afghan soldiers and the Afghan photographer she was training. Clayton's family approved the release of the photo, according to the Stars and Stripes newspaper, and the Military Review featured it as part of its issue on gender equality.
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hydro CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hold an aluminum car door in Grevenbroich, Germany, on Thursday, May 4. Hydro, a Norwegian aluminum producer, was opening a new automotive line in Grevenbroich.
Fighters from the United States and Ukraine compete Monday, May 1, during the full-contact "Battle of the Nations" event in Barcelona, Spain. It is also known as the World Championship in Historical Medieval Battle.
Hillary Clinton speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour during a sit-down interview in New York on Tuesday, May 2. During the interview, which was part of an event for the nonprofit group Women for Women International, Clinton touched on many topics, including misogyny, President Donald Trump, the media and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
People in El Condor, Argentina, watch the rally car of Estonian driver Ott Tanak during a race on Sunday, April 30.
Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron put up campaign posters in Lille, France, on Tuesday, May 2. Macron faces Marine Le Pen in a runoff this weekend.
A demonstrator in Rio de Janeiro breaks the windshield of a truck Friday, April 28, after clashes broke out with police during a general strike. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday, and demonstrators blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of the strike, which protests proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Lightning strikes over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Tuesday, May 2.
Emergency workers try to help an injured coal miner after a gas explosion in northeastern Iran on Wednesday, May 3. The explosion in the Golestan province left 35 miners dead, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. At least 72 people were injured.
Two houses are underwater in Fenton, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 3. A new round of rain pounded Missouri, paralyzing a region already suffering from swollen rivers and flooded streets after a heavy downpour last week.
Snakes cover a wooden statue of St. Dominic during a procession in Cocullo, Italy, on Monday, May 1. Every year, the statue is covered in snakes before being carried around town. St. Dominic of Sora is known as the protector against snakebites, according to the travel guide Lonely Planet.
A woman walks by a large poster at the annual convention of the National Rifle Association on Saturday, April 29. The convention took place in Atlanta this year.
A Sudanese child with disabilities is massaged at the Doro refugee camp in Maban, South Sudan, on Wednesday, May 3. Disabled children at the camp are given massages to help reduce their stress and improve their mobility.
US President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he leaves a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 29. It was his 100th day in office.
Workers build a large replica of the Statue of Liberty at a workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, May 4. The sculpture will be installed at a public park to attract more visitors.
Former US President Barack Obama greets guests as he leaves an event in Chicago on Wednesday, May 3. Plans were unveiled for the Obama Presidential Center, which will serve as both a presidential library as well as the headquarters of the Obama Foundation.
Sophie Wilson, 4, draws on a train window in Devon, England, on Sunday, April 30.
Take a look at 27 photos of the week from April 28 through May 4.