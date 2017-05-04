The week in 27 photos

Schoolchildren in Harasta, Syria, crouch under a desk during a safety awareness class on Tuesday, May 2. Syria's civil war is now in its seventh year.
A demonstrator catches on fire during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.
Visitors look at a cheetah at a zoo in Demydiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 2.
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hydro CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hold an aluminum car door in Grevenbroich, Germany, on Thursday, May 4. Hydro, a Norwegian aluminum producer, was opening a new automotive line in Grevenbroich.
Fighters from the United States and Ukraine compete Monday, May 1, during the full-contact "Battle of the Nations" event in Barcelona, Spain. It is also known as the World Championship in Historical Medieval Battle.
People in El Condor, Argentina, watch the rally car of Estonian driver Ott Tanak during a race on Sunday, April 30.
A demonstrator in Rio de Janeiro breaks the windshield of a truck Friday, April 28, after clashes broke out with police during a general strike. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday, and demonstrators blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of the strike, which protests proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Lightning strikes over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Tuesday, May 2.
A Sudanese child with disabilities is massaged at the Doro refugee camp in Maban, South Sudan, on Wednesday, May 3. Disabled children at the camp are given massages to help reduce their stress and improve their mobility.
Workers build a large replica of the Statue of Liberty at a workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, May 4. The sculpture will be installed at a public park to attract more visitors.