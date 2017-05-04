Community leader: Tried 3 days to get Facebook to remove beating video

Story highlights Canadian teenager's body found outside a residence late last month

Community members believe her beating was posted online

(CNN) It took Facebook at least three days to remove a violent video that may be linked to the killing of Canadian teenager Serena McKay, according to a community leader who said he begged the social network company to pull it down as soon as possible.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the body of the beaten young woman was found on April 23, outside a home in Sagkeeng First Nation in northern Manitoba.

The RCMP said this week it ruled the death of McKay, 19, a homicide and charged two girls, ages 16 and 17, with second-degree murder. Under Canadian criminal justice laws, the girls cannot be identified because of their ages.

Even after the criminal case was brought, a graphic video showing a young woman lying on the ground with a bloodied face circulated on social media, including Facebook, says Chief Derrick Henderson, a community leader in Sagkeeng First Nation. Residents in the town believe it depicts McKay.

Family, friends, community members and the media alerted Facebook and RCMP that the video possibly showing McKay's death was being shared online. The video spread quickly through her home of Sagkeeng First Nation, an indigenous community about 80 miles north of Winnipeg.

Read More