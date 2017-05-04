Aerial images show devastating flooding in central US

(CNN) Aerial photos and other images from the St. Louis region and other parts of the central United States show the devastating impact of the flooding that has caused as many as a dozen deaths and shut down transportation in the area.

Brian Emfinger, a reporter for CNN affiliate KATV, took aerial images and video of flooding near Pocahontas, Arkansas, in the northeastern part of the state, where floodwaters overtopped a levee.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted an aerial photo of a Walmart in Pocahontas surrounded by water, as well as the flooding that has impacted roads nearby.

In Randolph County where the 5 rivers are flooding Pocahontas. Here is a pic of Walmart from the air. Mandatory evac for part of city.. pic.twitter.com/ZwYkewe00V

Flooding in Lawrence County. Local responders are doing a great job. State Police, ADEM and National Guard providing support for NEA. pic.twitter.com/es2mYLLtUj

Five people have died in Missouri, officials there said.

St. Louis area flooding

A large area of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois remained under flood warnings on Thursday morning. The flooding impacted more than 100 highways in the St. Louis region, according to Tom Blair, an official with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Interstate 44 is covered by floodwater in both directions at the intersection of Highway 141 in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The Meramec River, which travels through the suburbs of St. Louis, rose to a new record of 46.11 feet on Wednesday after weeks of heavy rainfall.

The river does not have a reservoir, so flash-flooding and localized flooding is common, Russell Errett with the Army Corps of Engineers told CNN affiliate KMOV

Two rental houses are nearly submerged next to the Meramec River on Opps Lane in Fenton, Missouri.

Residents piled up sandbags to protect their homes and businesses.

Homeowner Tom Bell, 71, left, and his friend Stan Erlinger take a break from sandbagging and flood preparation on Tuesday in Fenton, Missouri.

Shayna Kremer took several photos in Pacific, Missouri, another city along the Meramec River, on Tuesday evening showing streets flooded in all directions.

Blair encouraged Missouri residents to follow road closures and warning signs and to not drive around barricades.

"We're getting close to the end," he said. "Please keep it up a little bit longer."

Illinois is next

Meanwhile, residents of central and southern Illinois prepped for their own coming floods as rain continued to fall.

The Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau in southern Illinois is projected to reach 48.5 feet on Sunday, just below its record high of 48.9 feet.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency enlisted inmate crews from the Department of Corrections to sandbag communities expecting rising floodwaters.

In Villa Grove, toward the eastern part of Illinois, officials said they had prepared boats for possible rescues and police were ready to block off streets in case of flooding, according to CNN affiliate WCIA.

Traci Belshe, who lives in Villa Grove, told WCIA that previous flooding has caused more serious issues.

"We've had people trapped in their homes, having to be boat rescued out while that gas leak is occurring," Belshe said. "I myself have been trapped in this home three different times."