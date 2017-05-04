Florida university to award degree to Trayvon Martin

Story highlights Martin's mother is an alum of the school

Florida Memorial also houses the Trayvon Martin Foundation

(CNN) Trayvon Martin's getting a college degree.

The slain Florida teenager -- killed by George Zimmerman five years ago -- will be awarded a posthumous bachelor's degree in aeronautical science from Florida Memorial University

Martin's parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree on his behalf during the school's spring commencement on May 13. Fulton is an alumnus of the school, a historically black university in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The aeronautics degree is in "honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot," the school said in a Facebook post . Florida Memorial's Department of Aviation and Safety has a designated Cessna pilot training center, and the school also houses the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

"Trayvon had an obvious love of flying," university spokeswoman April R. Silver told CNN. Martin took some aviation classes in high school.

