Story highlights NTSB preliminary investigation finds truck went out of its lane more than 50 times in 14 minutes

Church bus driver, 12 passengers were killed on March 29 in Texas Hill Country

(CNN) The pickup truck that struck a church bus in a deadly crash in March crossed the center line of a Texas highway 19 times and traveled onto the shoulder 37 times, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says.

A 14-minute video recorded on March 29 by witnesses in a vehicle behind the pickup also shows the 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 cross completely into the wrong lane of the two-lane state highway once and go off the shoulder into the grass at least five times, the report says.

The recording does not show the collision between the northbound pickup and the southbound bus, which was returning from a retreat in the Hill Country, when the pickup crossed over into its lane.

Thirteen people on the bus were killed in the crash in Uvalde County. A female passenger in the bus and the 20-year-old driver of the pickup survived.

