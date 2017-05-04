What happened after a cop picked up a little girl stealing $2 shoes for her sister

(CNN) It was Atlanta police Officer Che Milton's first week on the job when the call came in: Head on over to the neighborhood dollar store where someone was trying to shoplift a pair of shoes.

The suspect, he found out, was only 12. And the shoes she was trying to steal, a mere $2.

Between tears, the girl told Milton how even a $2 pair was too much for her family to afford and that she was just trying to do something nice for her 5-year-old sister.

This is where this story takes a turn, where it goes from an officer responding to a crime to his entire department banding together to help a little girl.

What he saw

