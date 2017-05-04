Story highlights The Orlando LGBT club was the site of a deadly massacre last June

Club owner says funds will be raised for museum and to support survivors' families

(CNN) The owner of Pulse nightclub in Orlando announced plans Thursday to build a permanent memorial and museum on the building's grounds to honor the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Barbara Poma, who established Pulse as an LGBT club in 2004, said the OnePulse Foundation would raise funds to go toward a memorial, community grants for survivors' families, scholarships and a museum with artifacts and stories of that fatal day.

"We will not let hate win," said Poma, who founded Pulse to honor her brother, who died of HIV/AIDS in 1991. "We will ensure that no one of this generation and the generations to come will ever forget what happened here."

Thursday's announcement -- in front of the vacant club -- came almost 11 months after a gunman killed 49 people and injured dozens more , turning a late-night "Latin flavor" event into the scene of a deadly massacre. The shooter, Omar Mateen, was later killed by police.

The mass shooting brought an outpouring of support from around the world. Poma said Thursday the memorial would be part of a "healing initiative" for victims' families, survivors, and first responders.

