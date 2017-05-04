(CNN) More than 100 days into Donald Trump's presidency, singer-songwriter John Legend reiterated that the President was unfit for office.

"I thought Donald Trump would make a terrible President, and I think he is proving me right every day," Legend told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" on Wednesday. "I don't rejoice in that fact. I don't feel vindicated. I feel concern for our country. I feel concerned that we have leadership that is misguided, unprepared, bigoted and is not going to be good for the country. I want that to change as soon as possible."

The 10-time Grammy winner is not new to politics. He campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Speaking about the outcome of the election, Legend emphasized that he did not want to re-litigate the past election, but added that "most of our effort should be in looking forward to the 2018 elections."

Legend spoke to Lemon from Baton Rouge after his testimony before the Louisiana house judiciary committee about criminal justice reform.

"It was about saying, how does Louisiana go from being overly punitive on crime to being smart on crime?" Legend said. "How does Louisiana go from being the number one incarcerator in the world to having a sensible policy that is more cost effective and also more humane?"

