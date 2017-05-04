Story highlights A 48-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime in Manhattan

The charge relates to an alleged assault on a midtown street

New York (CNN) A man accused of a violent, hate-fueled attack on a New York street allegedly yelled "white power" and "get out of my country," while kicking the victim.

The forty-eight-year-old man approached and repeatedly kicked the victim -- whose ethnicity was not disclosed -- in the legs, according to the New York Police Department.

The incident happened on Monday in midtown Manhattan at around 10:30 a.m.

The man asked the victim if he was an immigrant, then said, "Go back to your country. What are you doing here?" during the attack, police said.

A police spokesman said the alleged attacker told the victim, "Here in my country, we are white power!"

