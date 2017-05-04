(CNN) Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. May the Fourth be with you.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Alton Sterling

Sterling was killed by police in July 2016. Cellphone video showed a black man pinned to the ground by the white officers before he was shot, but police said he was reaching for a gun.