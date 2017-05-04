Story highlights Gose, 56, taught chemistry and science at schools in New Mexico and Texas

His case is similar to the storyline of AMC's hit series "Breaking Bad"

(CNN) Walter White would be impressed.

A New Mexico high school chemistry teacher pleaded guilty earlier this week to producing methamphetamines.

John W. Gose pleaded guilty to four counts: two counts of trafficking by manufacturing and once count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to CNN affiliate KVIA

"That the defendant in this case chose to plead guilty to all of the charges is a testament to the strength of the investigation," Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D'Antonio said. "Thanks to the hard work of the Las Cruces Police Department, the New Mexico State Police and the prosecutors in this office, we are able to close the books on this case of life imitating art while saving the taxpayers of New Mexico the cost of a jury trial."

Gose, 56, taught chemistry, science and vocational training at high schools and middle schools in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

