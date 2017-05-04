Story highlights
(CNN)Almost 17 years ago, UFC president Dana White was running his sport from one small room with a desk and a phone. Today, he is still in the same position, but his office couldn't be more different.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is one of the world's most lucrative sport franchise, valued last year at $4 billion. And now, it has the facilities to prove it.
CNN's Don Riddell was in Las Vegas to be given a guided tour of the new 15-acre complex by White and former fighter Forrest Griffin.
It's designed to unite the sport -- both its athletes and administrative staff -- under one roof, and is complete with pristine lawns, a restaurant, gym, steam room, and sauna.
MMA has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years, thanks largely to UFC and its global stars. The likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Amanda Nunes have become the sport's defining athletes.
