MMA: Take a guided tour of UFC's new headquarters

Updated 10:41 AM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

UFC new headquarters, Las Vegas

    Behind the scenes at UFC's new headquarters

Story highlights

  • UFC has new facility in Las Vegas
  • Don Riddell goes behind the scenes

(CNN)Almost 17 years ago, UFC president Dana White was running his sport from one small room with a desk and a phone. Today, he is still in the same position, but his office couldn't be more different.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is one of the world's most lucrative sport franchise, valued last year at $4 billion. And now, it has the facilities to prove it.
    CNN's Don Riddell was in Las Vegas to be given a guided tour of the new 15-acre complex by White and former fighter Forrest Griffin.
    Conor McGregor: from UFC star to jockey?

    It's designed to unite the sport -- both its athletes and administrative staff -- under one roof, and is complete with pristine lawns, a restaurant, gym, steam room, and sauna.
    MMA has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years, thanks largely to UFC and its global stars. The likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Amanda Nunes have become the sport's defining athletes.
    To take a tour of the new facility, have a look at the video at the top of the page.