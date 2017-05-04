Story highlights Dustin Johnson returns to action this week

World No. 1 missed Masters with back injury

American has won last three starts

(CNN) He missed the Masters after falling down stairs on the eve of the tournament, but world No. 1 Dustin Johnson returns to golf this week hoping to resume his domination of the sport.

The 32-year-old was favorite for the year's first major with three straight victories heading into Augusta, but he slipped at his rental home and fell heavily on his back and left elbow, and withdrew minutes before his opening tee time.

The American watched on TV at home as Sergio Garcia clinched his maiden major, but the fit-again Johnson will play in this week's Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, starting Thursday.

"I haven't practised much the last few weeks. Obviously I had to rest and it was sore for a while -- a lot longer than I thought it would be," he told the Golf Channel.

"I don't really have many expectations but I'm feeling good. I feel like I am swinging really well so we'll just have to see what happens."

