TSA warns truckers: Watch for possible ramming terror attacks

Story highlights TSA document highlights 17 ramming attacks worldwide since 2014

Businesses asked to take measures to prevent theft of commercial motor vehicles

(CNN) The trucking and busing industries should watch for terrorists who might be preparing to ram vehicles into people and buildings, the Transportation Security Administration warns, citing recent attacks worldwide.

In a six-page document released to truck and bus companies last week, the TSA highlighted 17 incidents that have killed more than 170 people around the world since 2014.

Only two happened in North America: